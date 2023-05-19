Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.31. 736,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

