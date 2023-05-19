Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $91.93. 6,410,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065,482. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

