Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,355 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.57. 514,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

