Commerce Bank Has $14.07 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 1,347,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,486. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.