Commerce Bank Has $18.51 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 2.52% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

IYM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. 12,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,446. The company has a market cap of $793.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $145.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.43.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

