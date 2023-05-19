Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

