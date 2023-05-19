Commerce Bank Purchases 175,978 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 1,743,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,645. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.