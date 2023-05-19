Commerce Bank Sells 9,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 116,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

