Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.74 on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.