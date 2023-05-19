Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Commerzbank Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.74 on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.
Commerzbank Company Profile
