Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.56 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,771,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 244,019 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

