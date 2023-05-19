CompoSecure, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $570.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.