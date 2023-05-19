Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
