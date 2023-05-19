Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

