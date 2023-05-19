Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
