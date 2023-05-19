Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.