Contrasting MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of General American Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of General American Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and General American Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.30 $1.29 million $0.82 14.18 General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 185.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MidCap Financial Investment and General American Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than General American Investors.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and General American Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 21.81% 10.42% 4.06% General American Investors N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General American Investors has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats General American Investors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities. The Company invests in various sectors, such as aerospace/defense, building and real estate, communications and information services, computer software and systems, consumer products and services, environmental control, finance and insurance, health care/pharmaceuticals and machinery and equipment.

