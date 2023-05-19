ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.52) to GBX 305 ($3.82) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

