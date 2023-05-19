Copa (NYSE:CPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.67.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of CPA opened at $106.45 on Thursday. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.31.
Copa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.
Institutional Trading of Copa
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Copa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
