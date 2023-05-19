Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Copart Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,622,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,477,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

