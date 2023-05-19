Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 2156758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.
The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
