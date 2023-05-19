Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 2156758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

