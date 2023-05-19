CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

CXW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 262,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

