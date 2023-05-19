Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. 3,780,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

