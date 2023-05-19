Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 300,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

