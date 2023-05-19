Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

