Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,970 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOCT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.93. 7,074 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

