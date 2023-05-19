Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,942 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.87. 236,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,359. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

