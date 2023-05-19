Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS KJAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 152,103 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.