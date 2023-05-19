Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.54. 1,192,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

