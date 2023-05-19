Corrado Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBOC. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $5,377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 944.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 167,160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 1,077.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

XBOC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 2,442 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $49.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

