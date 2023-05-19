Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLD. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,141 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

