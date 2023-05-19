Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,905,000 after purchasing an additional 226,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 154,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

