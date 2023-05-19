CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 3.8%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.08 and last traded at $207.68. Approximately 12,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 63,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,597,250.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,229 shares of company stock worth $11,543,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CorVel by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

See Also

