CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 3.8%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVLGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.08 and last traded at $207.68. Approximately 12,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 63,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,597,250.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,229 shares of company stock worth $11,543,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CorVel by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

