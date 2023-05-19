CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,608 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.91% of CoStar Group worth $286,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 380,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,955. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

