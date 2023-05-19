Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells $19,093.60 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $19,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $12.25 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Get Coursera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 33,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 150,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.