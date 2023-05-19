Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.68.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $45,208.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,088,317 shares in the company, valued at $45,805,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 8,970 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $45,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,088,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,805,117.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 669,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

