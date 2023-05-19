Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 26,800 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 26,800 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $39,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crexendo Price Performance

CXDO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.