Critical Contrast: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $266.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -1,376.83% -110.71% -91.04% Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Shockwave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 127.06 -$10.00 million ($0.58) -2.12 Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 20.67 $216.00 million $6.34 43.63

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

