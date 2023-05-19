Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Cronos Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile



Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

