Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Capital Square LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. 846,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

