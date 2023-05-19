Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.35 and a 12-month high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

