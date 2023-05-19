CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,306,940 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.39% of CSX worth $252,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 3,481,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,269,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

