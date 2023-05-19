Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Curaleaf Trading Up 5.9 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

