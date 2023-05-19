CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 40,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.60. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.46%.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
