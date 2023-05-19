CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 40,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.60. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

