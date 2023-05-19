CWS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 220,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

