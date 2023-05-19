CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NKE traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. 6,098,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.