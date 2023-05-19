CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $217.15. The company had a trading volume of 683,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,867. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

