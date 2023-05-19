CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,851. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

