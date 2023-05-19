D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,069,588.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.9 %

VeriSign stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 317,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,351. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $226.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

