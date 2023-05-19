Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Kureha (OTCMKTS:KURCF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kureha (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kureha Stock Performance
Shares of Kureha stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Kureha has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $62.93.
