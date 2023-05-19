Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.06.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 135,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 186,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.