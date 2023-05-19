Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.06.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 135,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 186,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.