Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) vs. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Head to Head Review

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -57.00% -46.15% Daré Bioscience N/A -162.16% -69.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 10 1 0 2.09 Daré Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IVERIC bio and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus price target of $27.45, suggesting a potential downside of 26.28%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Daré Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IVERIC bio and Daré Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$185.21 million ($1.76) -21.16 Daré Bioscience $10.00 million 8.80 -$30.95 million ($0.36) -2.83

Daré Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats IVERIC bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

