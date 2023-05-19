Darrell Sherman Sells 14,595 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 57,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $45.51.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
